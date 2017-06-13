Man arrested after €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

Gardaí and customs officers have seized cannabis herb worth an estimated €600,000 in north Dublin.

The operation was carried out on Monday as part of ongoing intelligence-led investigations involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and search a vehicle near Man O’War, a Garda spokesman said.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000, pending analysis, was found concealed in it.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Balbriggan Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.