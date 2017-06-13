Man arrested after €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin
Gardaí hold 34-year-old for questioning after finding drugs concealed in vehicle
Gardaí have seized cannabis herb worth an estimated €600,000 during an operation with customs officers in Dublin. Photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí and customs officers have seized cannabis herb worth an estimated €600,000 in north Dublin.
The operation was carried out on Monday as part of ongoing intelligence-led investigations involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service.
Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and search a vehicle near Man O’War, a Garda spokesman said.
Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000, pending analysis, was found concealed in it.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Balbriggan Garda station.
The investigation is ongoing.