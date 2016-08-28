Man arrested after €200,000 in cash seized in Dublin
Search of vehicle in Clondalkin is part of anti-gangland operation being run by gardaí
Bundles of cash totalling €200,000 which were seized by gardaí following the search of a car in west Dublin on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: An Garda
A man was arrested and €200,000 in cash seized after gardaí searched a vehicle on the Fonthill Road in Clondalkin, west Dublin on Saturday afternoon.
The search was part of an anti-gangland operation being run by gardaí in the city. A bag containing bundles of €10, €20 and €50 notes was discovered in the car. The 39-year-old was arrested, questioned and has since been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
On Friday a handgun and ammunition was seized by gardaí during a targeted search operation in the Botanic Avenue area of Dublin.
A Russian-made 9mm weapon was found during the search.
No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.
The weekend finds of cash and a gun comes after gardaí seized up to €2 million worth of drugs in five separate operations during the week to Thursday, as part of that the force described as an aggressive move against organised crime.