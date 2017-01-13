Man arrested after €120,000 cash seized in Garda searches
Suspect held after find during searches in Islandbridge and Ballyfermot in Dublin
An image showing some of the cash seized on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda
A man has been questioned in Dublin after €120,000 in cash was seized during a Garda operation targeting serious crime in the capital.
The suspect in his thirties was arrested after the money was found during searches in Islandbridge and Ballyfermot yesterday.
He was questioned at Kilmainham Garda station and released on Friday afternoon.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.