Man and woman found dead at house in Co Fermanagh

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the deaths of a woman and a man in their 50s in Co Fermanagh.

The bodies were found at a house in the Abbey Road area of Lisnaskea on Monday.

The scene, close to the main Enniskillen to Belfast road, has been sealed off while the property is examined by police.

The woman was 51-years-old and the man was 55-years-old, the PSNI said.

In a statement on Monday night, the PSNI added that detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The PSNI has not commented on the causes of the deaths.

However, it is understood that detectives are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

Ulster Unionist Party MP Tom Elliott responded to news of the deaths on Twitter by offering his “thoughts and prayers” to those involved.

“Very sad to hear of death of man and woman outside Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Thoughts and prayers with sorrowing families,” he said.

