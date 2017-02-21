Man and woman arrested over fatal Dublin city shooting

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death on Sunday of a man on the North Circular Road, Dublin.

The two people, both aged in their 30s, were arrested late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

They were detained at two Garda stations in Dublin City centre.

A man in his 50s died in a shooting on North Circular Road. Emergency services were called to a home in Dublin 7 at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

A Garda spokesman said the man had suffered “apparent gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.