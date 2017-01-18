Man and woman appear in court over alleged Clare brothel

A man and a woman have appeared in court arising from a Garda investigation into the operation of an alleged brothel in Ennis, Co Clare.

David Navaro (49) of Drumoe, Rhebogue, Limerick, and Celia Galan (40) of the same address appeared at Ennis District Court arising from gardaí carrying out surveillance for a number of weeks last summer of a property at Station View in Ennis.

Insp Tom Kennedy said gardaí last July had the home under surveillance for a number of weeks “and the allegation is that there was a brothel being run from that house”.

Insp Kennedy said that on entering the house, gardaí came across Mr Navaro and Ms Galan.

Questioned

“There was a follow-up investigation. They were both arrested and questioned and certain information was gleaned from them.”

They are accused of knowingly living on the earnings of the prostitution of another person and having aided and abetted that prostitution contrary to the Criminal Law Sex Offences Act.

Judge Patrick Durcan said he would accept jurisdiction in the case.

People convicted of offences under section 10 of the Act are liable to a prison term of up to six months and/or a fine not exceeding €1,000.

Judge Durcan remanded both on continuing bail to appear before the court on March 15th next.