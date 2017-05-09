Man (94) recovering after Roscrea burglary and assault

Gardaí are continuing to investigate an aggravated burglary on the house of an elderly couple in Co Tipperary that left a 94-year-old man in hospital with head injuries.

Husband and wife, Jim and Mary Campion, were assaulted at their home on the Old Dublin Road in Roscrea, when two men broke into their small home through a side window in broad daylight on Sunday.

After threatening the elderly couple and physically assaulting Mr Campion the two men left with a quantity of cash, leaving Mr Campion with head injuries.

Mr Campion is said to be making a good recovery at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, but he and his wife are left very traumatised following the attack.

A Garda spokeswoman said on Tuesday no arrests had been made in the case but investigations were ongoing.

Neighbours were shocked by the news, which happened in a busy area of the town where older set houses line what was the main Dublin road from Roscrea’s town centre.

The elderly couple were targeted in what appears to be an opportunist crime by thieves in an area that is well patrolled by local gardaí, due to its close proximity to Roscrea’s 24-hour Garda station.

It is believed the intruders accessed the building, which is located across the street from the former Christian Brothers School, though a window overlooking a lane adjacent to the home, out of view of passing motorists.

Roscrea councillor Michael Smith (FF), said the brazen nature of the morning burglary and the severity of the assault has appalled local people.

“Roscrea town woke up to the shocking news on Monday morning that this very well-known elderly couple had been viciously attacked in their own home. They are very popular members of our community and for them to be treated in such a cold and callous way has left us heartbroken in Roscrea,” he said.