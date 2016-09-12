Man (72) dies following two-car collision in Co Donegal

A man (72) has died following a two-car road traffic collision near Lifford, Co Donegal.

The incident occurred on the Lifford to Letterkenny Road at approximately 3.15pm on August 30th.

The 72-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles.

He was taken to University Hospital Letterkenny following the crash.

The driver of the second car, a man in his early 30s, and his two child passengers were not injured in the collision.

Gardaí investigating the crash have confirmed that the 72-year-old man died at the hospital on Friday, September 9th.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on the road at the time of the crash to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or at any Garda station.