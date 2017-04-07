Man (48) missing from Greystones home since Sunday

Gardaí have made an appeal for information about the disappearance of a 48-year-old man in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Peter Scully was last seen at his home in the town last Sunday, April 2nd, at about 6.15pm. He is 5ft 7inch in height, of medium build, is bald and has green eyes.

“When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a navy sweatshirt top,” a Garda spokeswoman said. “ He may be wearing a brown hoody and runners if he had intended going out walking,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01-6665800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.