Man (47) dies after being struck by a car in Dublin

A male pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning in Donnybrook, Dublin.

The incident happened at 12.25am on Shelbourne Road. The 47-year-old man was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Shelbourne Road between Bath Avenue and Lansdowne Road is currently closed to traffic for a technical examination. The body of the man has been removed to the City Mortuary and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-6669200 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.