Man (39) dies after car hits pole in Co Meath

A 39-year-old man has died after his car hit a pole in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the R157 Maynooth to Dunboyne Road at approximately 9am on Wednesday.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

A section of the R157 near Dunboyne was closed to facilitate an examination of the scene of the incident by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.