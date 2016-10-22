Man (33) held after drugs worth €75,000 seized in Dublin

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis herb, cannabis resin, LSD and ecstasy with an approximate street value of € 75,000 was seized in a property on St Augustine Street in Dublin on Friday.

€12,750 in cash was also seized

The seizure is part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the inner Dublin City area.

The man is being held at Store Street Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.