Man (28) dies in Waterford after fatal stabbing

A 28-year-old man has died in Waterford after being stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 3.20am, gardaí were alerted by a member of the public that a man had been seriously injured on New Street following an altercation with another man. On arrival at the scene, gardaí discovered that the man had been stabbed and he was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man was arrested nearby and is currently detained at Waterford Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The Garda Technical Bureau will attend the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the New Street/ John Street area between 3am and 4am on Saturday to contact them at the incident room in Waterford Garda Station on 051- 305300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.