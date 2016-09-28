Man (28) arrested over money-laundering of €2.8m

A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with a case of money-laundering to the value of €2.8 million.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man (28) at a house on the northside of Dublin on Wednesday morning.

He was detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The €2.8 million is now frozen under the provisions of the Criminal Justice (Money-Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.