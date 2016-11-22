Man (27) dies after being hit by car in Co Antrim

A man has died following after being hit by a car in Co Antrim on Saturday.

John Fitzgerald (27), from Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford, died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident on the Ballyrobin Road on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Fitzgerald was walking in the area close to the Ballyrobin Guest House when he was hit by a car shortly before 4.50pm.

Officers from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Ballyrobin Road on Saturday and who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 831.