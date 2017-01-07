Man (22) charged in connection with alleged sexual assault

A man has appeared before the criminal courts of justice charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman last month.

Edward Boaca (22) of 44 Deerhaven Avenue, Dublin 15, was arrested on Main Street, Blanchardstown, on Friday at 3.40pm.

Mr Boaca was charged at 6.36pm in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in the Littlepace area of Dublin 15 on December 18th. He made no reply to the charge.

Garda Graham Dillon said he consented to bail on a number of conditions, including that Mr Dillon, who is a warehouse worker, reside at home and adhere to a curfew between the hours of 11pm and 7am, except when travelling to work.

Judge John Coughlan granted bail on a bond of €100.

Mr Boaca was also required to surrender his passport and have no direct or indirect contact with the injured party.

In addition, the accused was required to provide gardaí with a mobile phone number and to be available to gardaí 24 hours a day.

Mr Boaca’s next court appearance will be before Blanchardstown District Court on February 17th.

He was charged under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.