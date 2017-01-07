Man (21) shot in paramilitary-style attack in Belfast

A man has been injured in a paramilitary-style shooting in Belfast.

The incident took place in the Ardmonagh Parade area of the city at around 10pm on Friday.

The man (21) was shot in both legs, and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with the PSNI or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.