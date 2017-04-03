Man (20s) dies in Limerick crash

A man in his 20s has died following an overnight crash in Limerick.

The single-car collision occurred on the R515 at Doonmoon, Knocklong in Co Limerick at 11.40pm on Sunday night.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers in the vehicle–one woman and two men–were brought to Limerick University Hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident comes shortly after another crash in the county which claimed the lives of young couple Gary Kelly (19) and Delia Keary (18) on Friday 24th March.

Official statistics show there were 45 fatalities on Irish roads up to March 30th this year, an increase from 42 at the same period in 2016.

Last year there were 188 road fatalities, up from 162 in 2015.