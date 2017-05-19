Man (20) involved in Cavan car crash dies in hospital

The death of a young man following a single-car crash in Cavan last Sunday brings to 60 the number of road crash fatalities so far this year.

Cormac Murphy, of Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, died from his injuries in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was fatally injured in a collision at 5.30am on Sunday when the car he was travelling in hit a ditch on the Claddagh Road at Rantavan, near Mullagh.

There were five other young people in the black Volkswagen saloon when the crash happened. All of the occupants were aged between 19 and 21 years.

Four young people, all male and including Mr Murphy, were taken to hospitals in Dublin. Two others, a young man and woman, were treated at Cavan General Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised for Mr Murphy. He leaves behind his parents Fergus and Bernie, sister Andrea and step sister Rachel.

The local community had been praying for his welfare, and for the recovery of the other passengers.

A special mass was held at St Matthew’s Church , Maghera last Tuesday and on Thursday, after news of the death spread, condolences were extended in social media by friends and local organisations.

These included Moynalty Tidy Towns, The why Nots cycle club, and Maghera MacFinns Gaelic Football Club where Mr Murphy played. The club cancelled its training and fixtures for the coming weekend.

Moynalty Athletics Club also extended its condolences and called for prayers for the five other young people involved in the crash.

To date this year, there have been 60 fatalities on Irish roads, according to provisional figures from the Road Safety Authority. There were nine more fatalities at the same time last year.

In total, 188 people lost their lives on the road in 2016, up 16 per cent on the previous year.