Man (18) held after heroin seized during Ballymun house search

An 18-year-old man was arrested after heroin worth €140,000 and over €2000 in cash was seized during the search of a house in Ballymun, Dublin, on Friday afternoon.

He remains in custody in Ballymun Garda Station.

Members of the Ballymun District Drugs unit carried out the search as part of a ongoing operation to combat drug dealing in the Ballymun area. This ongoing operation has resulted in several arrests and seizures of heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis herb and cash over the past month.

Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of Ballymun Garda Station said gardaí in the area would “continue to clamp down on those involved in selling drugs and anti social behaviour”.