Loyalist murdered in Bangor named as Colin Horner

The man shot dead in front of his son in a supermarket car park in Bangor, Co Down on Sunday has been named locally as Colin Horner.

The 35-year-old victim, who was shot a number of times in the Sainsbury’s car park at Balloo Link in Bangor, was a friend of leading loyalist Geordie Gilmore.

Gilmore was shot dead in a paramilitary feud in March.

It is believed that Mr Horner was approached by a gunman in the car park who shot him up to six times.

The murder is being linked to a long-running feud between two different factions of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), with much of the violence centred on Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

One of the factions was led by Gilmore.

Mr Horner was a loyalist associate of Gilmore’s and acted as one of the pall-bearers at his funeral.

One well-placed source said Mr Horner, fearing for his safety after the Gilmore murder, moved to Bangor to try to “take himself away from the feud”.

Sources say the feud relates to a turf war over drugs and other forms of criminalit. The Gilmore group was also accused of removing guns from the other UDA faction.

Tensions

Police in Carrickfergus have been trying to keep the disputing sides apart for the past two years. Tensions have been particularly high in the Castlemara estate in Carrickfergus where a number or serious disturbances have occurred, sometimes involving more than 100 loyalists.

Numerous people have been arrested over the past two years. On at least one occasion a loyalist suspect waived away his opportunity to be released on bail, reckoning that it was safer to be in prison.

In July last year, the North’s Policing Board was told that the PSNI had spent £1.6 million policing the Carrickfergus dispute.

At the time Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin told the board he was concerned that if the dispute was not brought to an end, someone was going to “end up hurt or dead”.

Superintendent Brian Kee, District Commander Ards and North Down District, described Mr Horner’s murder as brutal, senseless and horrendous and warned of the psychological trauma the man’s son has suffered.

“This cold-blooded murder was carried out in broad daylight in front of families who were out enjoying this Bank Holiday weekend,” he said. “The recklessness of this murder is all too evident.

“It is beyond belief that the gunman shot the victim when he was out with his son. This young boy witnessed everything and he will undoubtedly carry that memory for the rest of his life. We are very lucky that we are not also dealing with the death of this child,” he add.