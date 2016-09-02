Locals feel community being ‘torn apart’ by gang violence

Locals in the community in Dublin’s north inner city where shots where fired on Friday evening have said their community is being “torn apart”.

Shots were fired in an attack on near Drumalee Park off the North Circular Road in Dublin which gardaí suspect is linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

There were no reports of any injuries after at least one firearm was discharged outside a house in Drumalee Park.

On Friday evening a number of children were playing in the green area beside the house where the shooting took place.

The crime scene was sealed off by gardaí who are carrying out the investigation.

A local man who was there with his daughter, who has just started primary school, said people are no longer shocked at such events.

“It was quiet all over the summer so we knew something was going to kick off again soon. There’s Garda checkpoints off the North Circular Road most evening but the criminals have the run of the place. They’re laughing at the guards,” he said.

Another man who did not wish to be named said he fears his children may get caught up in the violence.

“They opened fire here beside the green in broad daylight – there were kids going round on bikes and mothers going round pushing buggies. They have no respect for life and will stop at nothing,” he said.

“I was born and reared in this area and proud to be from here but this carry on is making life difficult for people living here who want to go on as normal. We are always on edge and looking over our shoulders because of this. There’s certain pubs I wouldn’t go into around here. It’s tearing the community apart,” he said.

A local woman said she feared innocent families who have no connection to the feud may become victims.

“They have young fellas carrying out some of these hits and if you’re unlucky enough, it could be you who answers the door and be riddled with bullets. It’s a disgrace.”