Limerick properties seized from men whose income did not match lifestyles

The High Court has granted the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) a freezing order against two properties in Co Limerick.

Mr Justice Raymond Fullam granted the order in the case of Edward McCarthy and Anthony Mullane from Co Limerick.

The properties are at Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, and Cliona Park, Moyross, Co Limerick.

The properties will be frozen under the Proceeds of Crime Act 1195-2005. The two men are prohibited from disposing of, diminishing in value, or otherwise dealing with the properties.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Fullam said he would grant the order as neither respondent could provide documents or records “evidencing their incomes through their respective businesses”.

“There is no evidence of legitimate income to offset against the high expenditure and lifestyle as afforded by the respondents,” said Mr Justice Fullam.

“When pressed by the applicants for details of his income during cross examination, [Mr McCarthy] refused to give details of his business dealings.”

Legal representation for the two men requested a stay on the order, which will be dealt with by the court on Wednesday.

More to follow.