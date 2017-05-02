Lethal injection drug stolen in Co Wicklow burglary

Gardaí have appealed for the return of a deadly substance which was taken in a burglary in Wicklow last Friday.

Burglars stole the substance from the premises in Enniskerry before leaving in a 2010 Land Rover Discovery. The vehicle contained four 100ml containers of pentobarbital which were packaged under the brand name “Dolethal”.

Pentobarbital is used by vets in Ireland to euthanise small animals such as dogs and cats. It is also controversially used by some US states in the execution of prisoners on death row.

Gardaí have warned that the drug “is a toxic substance and is not intended for human consumption.”

A spokesman said they “are very anxious that this item is recovered” and asked that anyone with knowledge of its whereabouts contact gardaí in Bray on 01 6665800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

It is understood gardaí are concerned the burglars may ingest the substance in the belief that it is a recreational drug.

They advised anyone who has consumed the drug to seek medical assistance and to contact the National Poisons Information Centre at Beaumont Hospital.