Lawyer taking Brexit escape route case in Irish courts confident of success

A British lawyer who wants the Irish High Court to refer issues relating to Britain’s exit from the EU to the Court of Justice of the European Union believes he has a high chance of success.

Jolyon Maugham QC will issue a letter on Friday notifying the defendants of his intention to take the legal action.

Mr Maugham said he had taken legal advice on where to issue the proceedings and had spoken with “a very, very bright young woman from Trinity College Dublin” (a legal intern) who told him she thought the case would be successful in Ireland.

“When I asked why she said ‘because that’s what we do. We’re interested in answering these important constitutional law questions’.”

“So I’m optimistic. I wouldn’t be taking this step of raising other people’s hard-earned money and spending it on legal fees unless I thought we had very good prospect of succeeding.”

Mr Maugham explained the case currently pending in the British Supreme Court concerned what British prime Minister Teresa May needs to do to trigger article 50 which is the process by which the UK will leave the EU.

Ms May has said she plans to trigger article 50 by the end of March.

“This case, which I am bringing in the High Court in Dublin, looks at the other end of the process.”

“It asks whether, if the British people change their mind about the wisdom of leaving the EU, they have the right to do that unilaterally.

“Can the United Kingdom just decide that leaving’s a bad idea, and pull the article 50 notification?

“It’s a short point of law [BUT]it’s really important stuff, not just for the United Kingdom but for the whole European Union and in particular for Ireland.”

“Our politicians really ought to know the legal framework within which they’re operating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course the question whether they subsequently want to leave the EU is a matter rightly for our democratically elected politicians.

“We need to understand the framework within which we’re operating. “

He added there are a number of reasons for taking the case through the Irish courts.

“A complaint here (in the UK) is that there have been some breaches by the other 27 member states in the way in which they’ve handled events subsequent to the referendum decision. That complaint could be made in any of the other 27 member states.

“Whether article 50 has or hasn’t been triggered, we say there have been breaches. If article 50 has been triggered then you ought to have started negotiations with us.

“If article 50 hasn’t been triggered you oughtn’t be excluding us from council meetings. We saw whichever way you slice the apple you find worms in it.”

Mr Maugham said what the case was really about was establishing legal certainty.

“The complaint is about the conduct of the other 27, we could bring it in the courts of the other 27, but we can’t bring it in our own courts.

“That’s the legal answer, there’s also a political answer which is that it’s very difficult, given the rather angry press that we have over here, for judges to contemplate referring the question of European law to the proper arbitrator.

“Whether the question is asked by a United Kingdom court or a Dublin court makes no difference. The same court gets to answer it, which is the court of justice in Luxembourg.”