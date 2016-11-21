Law Society sues second company over alleged ‘claims harvesting’

A second company and its director are facing legal action by the Law Society over alleged “claims harvesting” on the internet.

Last month, the society brought High Court proceedings against Waterford-based Agenda Computers Ltd and its director David Smyth, alleging breach of solicitors’ regulations by purporting to act as as solicitor.

“Claims harvesting” occurs when members of the public searching the Internet for the possibility of bringing a legal action are given the impression they are getting in touch with a legal firm when they are not.

The society on Monday also brought proceedings against Anthony Russell and the website of his company, Accident Claims Helpline Ltd

Paul Anthony McDermott SC, said this was another case about a “claims-harvesting website”. He said Mr Russell had written to the society saying the site had been taken down, he had no intention of being in breach of the law and the company was also to be wound down.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said he was prepared to adjourn the matter for three weeks. If Mr Russell and his company had not entered a formal appearance to the case by then, an order could be made in his absence, he said.

The judge also adjourned for three weeks the case against Agenda Computers and Mr Smyth. Mr Smyth, who denies the allegations, told the court he had had difficulty getting legal representation but had an appointment with a solicitor in Waterford this week.