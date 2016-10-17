Large fire causes extensive damage to well known Dublin pub

A fire at a pub in Tallaght has caused serious damage to the now derelict building which once housed the Cuckoo’s Nest pub.

Four units of the Dublin Fire Brigade were called out to Greenhills Road in Tallaght at 10.15pm on Sunday following reports that an “extensive” blaze had broken out in the well-known Cuckoo’s Nest pub.

The fire at the pub, which closed in 2015, was brought under control by 12am. There were no injuries in the incident.

A Dublin Fire Brigade tender returned to the scene on Monday morning after a small fire rekindled within the rubbish and debris in the building. Water was pumped onto the timbers for ten minutes to stop the fire spreading.

The Cuckoo’s Nest, which was run by the Lynch family for more than 50 years, closed its doors in May 2015.

Gardaí will carry out a technical examination of the scene on Monday ahead of an investigation into the fire.