Lar Corbett’s pub fined €1,500 over breach of Revenue law

The pub company of former Tipperary hurling star Lar Corbett has been fined €1,500 and ordered to close for two days after being convicted of a breach of Revenue legislation.

The conviction was imposed at Thurles District Court in relation to 23 bottles of “counterfeit” vodka seized at Corbett’s bar, Coppinger’s, in Thurles.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath said Corbett, who was hurler of the year in 2010 and won two All-Ireland senior medals, was an “honest and fair witness” but said there was a “lack of a proper stocktaking process” at the pub.

Corbett, the nominee of his company Marlstone Investments, denied breaching Revenue legislation by having 16.1 litres of spirits for sale at his pub without having paid the appropriate tax.

The offence was detected by Revenue officials following a visit to his Coppinger’s bar on Parnell Street, Thurles, on January 29th last year.