Killer of Dublin man may have been disturbed at secluded location

The killer of a young Dublin father may have been disturbed at the secluded location where his remains were uncovered, gardaí said.

Naas-based Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin issued a fresh appeal on Tuesday for information at Rahin Woods, Co Kildare, where Philip Finnegan’s remains were discovered by walkers on Friday evening.

The body of the 24-year-old from Mary Aikenhead House, Dublin 8 was discovered partially buried at Rahin Woods, which is located about 1.5km off the road at roughly the halfway point between Edenderry and Kinnegad.

He was last seen at his home on August 10th.

“Philip Finnegan was a young 24-year-old man, he was a son, he was a father of small children and indeed he is sadly missed by his family,” Chief Supt McPolin said. “ His life was snuffed out and left here in Rahin Woods and we are determined to get to the bottom of this murder, this heinous crime.”

He said a number of lines of enquiry are being followed and “the investigation is proceeding quite well.”

While unwilling to reveal exact details of how Mr Finnegan died, Chief Supt McPolin confirmed he had suffered a violent death.

Gardaí believe Mr Finnegan arrived at the forest by car.

Chief Supt McPolin appealed to anybody who was using Rahin Woods, “be they walker, or runner, jogger, or people using horses, whatever the case may be – it is a beautiful spot – anybody who spotted anything unusual any person, any vehicle, anything unusual, out of the ordinary between the 10th of August, which was a Wednesday and indeed last Friday.”

He declined to comment on reports that Mr Finnegan was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time of his death.

He noted the area where Mr Finnegan’s remains were found “is a lovely quiet spot. Not too many people passing here. It is an area where you would perhaps not be observed or indeed would come under scrutiny from the public.”

When asked if it was possible that those responsible may have been disturbed by members of the public, Chief Supt McPolin said: “That may be the case and that is why we are appealing to the public to come forward.”

He also appealed to any friends or associates of Mr Finnegans who may have information regarding his movements or death to contact gardaí.

He said any information would be treated in strict confidence. “We haven’t got the motive established at this particular stage, we are following several lines of enquiry,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda atation 01-6667800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.