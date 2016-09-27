Jury in trial of Seán FitzPatrick not needed until Monday week

The jury in the trial of former Anglo chairman Seán FitzPatrick has been told it will not be needed until Monday week (October 10th) at the earliest.

A legal issue to be decided in the absence of the jury is expected to take at least that long, Judge John Aylmer told them.

A 15-member jury has been empanelled for the case, which could last up to 12 weeks.

Mr Fitzpatrick (68), of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges under the Companies Act 1990 relating to the misleading of the bank’s auditors, Ernst & Young, in relation to multi-million euro loans he had from the bank. Mr Fitzpatrick has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Aylmer again reminded the jurors on Tuesday they should not seek out information about the case on social media or elsewhere, adding “for God’s sake don’t be tempted to publish any of your own views on social media.”

He said the estimate the case might open before them on Monday week could turn out to be erroneous.