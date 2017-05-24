Judge directs jury to acquit Seán FitzPatrick on all charges

The judge in the trial of the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank Seán FitzPatrick has directed the jury to acquit him of all charges.

Judge John Aylmer announced his decision to do so on Tuesday, in the absence of the jury, following lengthy legal submissions from Mr Fitzpatrick’s legal team.

An expanded jury of fifteen was empanelled last September for the trial and two subsequently dropped out. On Wednesday, the jury had to be reduced to twelve in order to acquit Mr Fitzpatrick as directed by the judge.

One juror’s name was selected by taking a name from a box in order to reduce the jury.

Mr Fitzpatrick was in court. Having charged the jury to acquit the judge told Mr Fitzpatrick he was free to go.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Judge Aylmer strongly criticised the investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

Mr Fitzpatrick was facing charges of misleading the banks auditors, EY, about his loans from the bank in the period 2002 to 2007.

The trial began in September and was mostly taken up with legal argument. Wednesday was day 127 of the trial.