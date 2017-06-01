Jonathan Dowdall jailed for 12 years for waterboarding man

Former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, who waterboarded and threatened to kill a man who he believed was trying to defraud him has been jailed for 12 years by the Special Criminal Court.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jonathan Dowdall (40), with an address at Navan Road, Dublin 7 and his father Patrick Dowdall (60), of the same address, had both admitted to falsely imprisoning Alexander Hurley by detaining him without his consent at Navan Road, Dublin 7 on January 15th, 2015.

Both men had also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley at the same place on the same date.

