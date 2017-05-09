Irishman stabbed during assault in Portugal tourist resort

An Irishman has reportedly been stabbed after being attacked by two men in a tourist resort in the Algarve in Portugal.

He was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Sao Jose Hospital in the Portuguese capital Lisbon because of the severity of his injuries.

The attack took place in the resort of Praia da Rocha near Portimao just after 5am on Sunday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was ready to provide assistance if requested.

It was unable to comment on whether the man is from the Republic or from the North.

Police investigating the attack on a street called Avenida Tomas Cabreira are understood to be following a couple of avenues of inquiry including whether the assault followed an altercation or was an attempted robbery.

The investigation is being led by Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria.

Praia da Rocha is the beachfront town for the city of Portimao around 2kms away and is popular with tourists.