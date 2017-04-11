Irish rugby player under investigation for alleged gang rape

Irish rugby player Denis Coulson is one of three members of the Grenoble team who have been placed under investigation for alleged gang rape, the Bordeaux prosecutor has said.

“The prosecutor believes there is serious and consistent evidence against [the three rugby players] which makes their participation as authors or accomplices in the offence appear likely,” a statement from prosecutor Marie-Madeleine Alliot said.

Coulson (22) attended St Michael’s College in Dublin and joined FC Grenoble in 2014 on the recommendation of coach Bernard Jackman, who had worked with him at the school. He was expected to join Connacht in time for next season.

Coulson’s lawyer Cahir O’Higgins said that while his client was under investigation, “the injured party in her statement said she had consensual relations with him”.

Rory Grice, a backrow from New Zealand, and French hooker Loick Jammes, have also been placed under investigation.

Investigation

On March 12th, 2017, a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint at Bordeaux police headquarters, saying she had been raped by players after meeting them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 match against Bordeaux Bègles the previous day.

Six players from FC Grenoble were held and questioned on March 22nd as part of the preliminary investigation.

Five were questioned again on Tuesday, after which an investigation was opened regarding Coulson, Grice and Jammes. They were released after being presented to an investigating magistrate. The prosecutor’s office has requested restrictions on their movements.

The announcement signals that the preliminary investigation has been completed and that there are grounds for a more in-depth investigation which could lead to the men being charged.