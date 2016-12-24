Irish nurse facing jail in Philippines appeals for help in Christmas video

An Irish nurse who could be jailed for 14 years in the Philippines for a minor cannabis possession charge which he denies, has issued a video appealing to the Irish public to help him.

Eanna O’Cochlain (55) from Cork, is on bail as he appeals the sentence for allegedly carrying 0.38 grams of cannabis, an offence of which he says he is innocent.

Mr O’Cochlain, whose wife Jho is a Filipino, was visiting the country to deal with her late father’s estate when he was arrested at Laoag International Airport in July 2013, with security staff claiming they had found a small quantity of cannabis in a cigarette packet.

The former Harley Street hospital nurse is now set to mark his fourth Christmas alone in the Philippines thousands of kilometres from his wife and daughter, Caoibhe, who both live in London.

In the YouTube video Mr O’Cochlain said: “I am appealing to the Irish people, the Minister for Affairs Charlie Flanagan and Taoiseach Enda Kenny and anyone else, to get me out of this country.

“My trial was an absolute farce. I had no legal representation...my case is waiting to be filed at the supreme court for eight months and there’s no end in sight... I don’t expect any justice in that court .

“I’ll probably go to prison for 14 years. I will not tolerate that and will go on immediate hunger strike and will most certainly be left to die in prison.

“I’m appealing for you to put pressure on the Irish Government, the Filipino government, to release me from this ridiculous charge...this must end, it’s absolutely traumantic on me, my daughter, my wife and family and friends. It’s appalling this has happened to me.

“All I can say is have a good Christmas and best wishes to all those trying to help me...special wishes to my wife and daughter and family and friends.”

The video clip entitled ‘Bring Eanna home: Do Not Forget Me’, lasts for over two minutes and was released to the Irish media ahead of Christmas.

A drawn looking Mr O’Cochlain speaks to the camera from the balcony of the apartment he’s rented while awaiting a supreme court appeal.

Since his arrest, there has been international concern at increasing hostility in the Philippines. Thousands of alleged drug dealers and addicts have been killed by vigilante militias in a policy promoted by president Rodrigo Duterte.

In October, Mr O’Cochlain’s case was raised in the Dáil but Minister Flanagan said though the matter had been given priority attention, there was no doubt the case had been complicated by the domestic environment.

Mr O’Cochlain is growing increasingly desperate, according to friends, who have repeatedly written to Mr Flanagan and Mr Kenny asking for intervention.

Mr O’Cochlain, who is suffering ill health, claims he was set up by corrupt officials who he alleges tried to extort him after he was arrested.

Since his arrest, Mr O’Cochlain’s mother Josephine (94), his brother, sister and best friend, have all died.

He earlier told how much it had hurt losing his family members while stranded in a strange country.

Referring to his mother, he said: “I was her favourite son - she always expected me to be there at the end.

“I never got to say goodbye, to say I love you.”