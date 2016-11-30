Irish man refused bail after alleged assault in Australia

A 30-year-old Irish man accused of punching a French national in the Australian city of Darwin has been refused bail.

Darwin Local Court heard that Terence John O’Neill, a brick layer and rugby player, was intoxicated and wandering around Coronation Drive in the city when he approached a black Jeep.

It is alleged Mr O’Neill pulled the driver from the car and threatened him.

Another man, Benjamin Lemieux, attempted to break up the fight and was allegedly punched by Mr O’Neill.

Mr Lemieux is in a critical condition in hospital after having emergency surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain on Tuesday.

Mr O’Neill was charged with aggravated assault, unlawfully causing serious harm and assault with intent to steal.

The court heard that he has lived in Australia for nine years. He is said to have established strong ties to the Darwin community since moving there five years ago.

The Northern Territory News reports Mr O’Neill may face more serious charges if Mr Lemieux’s condition deteriorates.

Judge Alan Woodcock refused bail because Mr O’Neill was a risk to the community.

“What is of great concern in Darwin is drunks viciously assaulting people. It happens almost every day, unprovoked assaults. What we have here is a drunk man assaulting a good Samaritan,” said Judge Woodcock.

“He was struck with such force that he suffered a brain bleed and remains in intensive care.”

Mr Lemieux’s employer Brigid Stock launched an online campaign to help pay his medical bills and bring his family to Darwin.