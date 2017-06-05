Ireland ‘ill-equipped’ to handle terror threat, say security analysts

There is an urgent need to acknowledge that there are “radicalised” people living in Ireland who are prepared to commit murder, a leading security analyst has said.

Michael Murphy, a former senior intelligence officer with the Defence Forces, said that there was a need to acknowledge there was a problem and that the Irish security system was not suitably equipped to counter such risks.

He told RTÉ’s News at One that lack of action in this area was putting lives at risk.

“We have a problem with intelligence gathering and intelligence sharing.”

He said that as an island off the west coast of Europe historically the only threat was internally, from the IRA.

Mr Murphy welcomed the reported plans by the new leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar to set up a special cabinet security committee, similar to the Cobra unit in the UK.

There was a need for cooperation between different government departments including the airport authority. Mr Murphy also called for the establishment of an intelligence analysis centre.

It “was a great day” to have a Taoiseach saying we need to change the way we gather intelligence, he added.

‘Weakest link’

Earlier, security analyst and former army officer Tom Clonan claimed Ireland was the weakest link in Europe’s security.

He too welcomed comments by Mr Varadkar that he wanted to set up a Cobra-style cabinet committee.

Mr Clonan told Newstalk Breakfast that Ireland had to face the fact that a terrorist attack was possible.

“After the recent attack in Sweden, anything is possible. Nobody expected that.

“Ireland has to face up to the fact that an attack is not just a threat but a distinct possibility.

“Irish people can no longer regard ourselves as immune.”

He pointed out that in the week before the Westminster Bridge attack emergency services in London had carried out a simulated attack and as a result were well placed to respond.

“They had it closed down within six to seven minutes, doctors go out to the scene. The had boots on the ground experience.”

Mr Clonan said that a similar exercise should also be conducted in the main cities in Ireland. He also called for retractable bollards in the main areas.

“We have to put in place minimum measures.

“We really do need to have an open, calm and mature discussion about our security.”

He said that Irish citizens were the least well informed in Europe and were unaware of what to do in the event of an attack.