Inquiry underway after €12,000 goes missing from Garda station
Discovery at Kevin St Garda station made in December during internal audit
An internal investigation by the Garda is underway after €12,000 went missing from a Dublin Garda station.
The discovery of the missing money at Kevin St Garda station was made in December during an internal audit.
A Garda spokeswoman said: “A detective superintendent has been appointed to conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a sum of money from Kevin Street Garda station in Dublin 2.”
It’s understood the money, which was located in a property store room at the station, was not taken in one go.
The detective superintendent conducting the inquiry is external to the division. A Garda source said access to the money was “limited” and that it did not seem as though it had been misplaced.