Inmates stabbed in Mountjoy Prison in attack linked to Hutch-Kinahan feud

Two inmates have been stabbed in Mountjoy Prison in an attack which authorities believe may be related to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan crime feud.

Tom Fox (30) was on remand in the prison when the attack occurred on Tuesday morning.

He is awaiting trial in the Special Criminal Court in connection with the shooting dead of Gareth Hutch, a nephew of crime boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, in May 2016. He has denied involvement in the murder.

Sources say Mr Fox, who has been on remand since June of last year, and another individual suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident in A Division of Mountjoy Prison.

The victims have been taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Mr Fox suffered injuries to his face and abdomen, while the exact injuries suffered by the other individual are not yet known.

Gardaí and Irish Prison Service officials are examining whether the attack is linked to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud which has so-far claimed the lives of 11 people to date. The attacker has not yet been identified.

Mr Fox, from Rutland Court in Dublin’s north inner city, was initially charged with possession of a handgun at Avondale House on 23rd May, a day before the murder of Gareth Hutch.

He was later charged with the murder of Mr Hutch at a hearing of Cloverhill District Court in January, during which Detective Garda Sergeant Robert O’Reilly told the court that Mr Fox is contesting the charge.

He is one of two people facing charges over the shooting dead of the father-of-one. Mary McDonnell (43) of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street is accused of withholding information from gardaí investigating the murder.