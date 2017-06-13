Identity of woman whose remains found known to Garda

A man was arrested last night after gardaí identified dismembered human remains found scattered along a Co Wicklow roadside as those of a woman rather than a man.

The arrest came shortly after a woman’s head and hands were found in plastic bags by a search party comprised of gardaí and personnel from the Defence Forces and Civil Defence.

Sources told The Irish Times the case has been so gruesome it has shocked even veteran investigators.

The victim’s identity was known to detectives last night but further checks, including DNA sampling and an examination of dental records, were being carried out for the purpose of confirming her identity.

A section of a torso had earlier been found but it was apparently not large enough to determine if it was that of a woman.

Supt Pat Ward of Bray Garda station ruled out the possibility that the body parts found in recent days were those of both a man and a woman, and that the Garda was dealing with two dismembered bodies.

“This has been a very complex investigation for us and very unusual in the manner of the investigation,” he said of the inquiry, which began on Saturday when the first body parts were discovered by hillwalkers.

“With each find we have made significant progress and now have new information and have developed a more complete picture.

Gardaí believe the dead woman was dismembered and her body parts thrown from a moving vehicle around 10 days ago

“It may be a little gruesome in what I have to say and I’m conscious of the fact that the body found is of a loved one, but I have to say that what we have found today are limbs and significant parts of the torso.

“We have also found a bag with the head and hands of the deceased.”

Gardaí believe the dead woman was dismembered and her body parts thrown from a moving vehicle around 10 days ago in the area of Laragh, the Glenmacnass Waterfall and Military Road.

The assumed murder, dismembering and discarding of the body parts are believed to have taken place within a short period. The body parts have all been found along the same stretch of road, over around 20km, from Glencree to Glenmacnass.

On Tuesday evening the Garda confirmed the search team had extended its area of interest to a stretch of road 30km long, from the Featherbeds to Laragh village.

While the majority of the woman’s remains have now been found, searches were expected to continue in coming days.