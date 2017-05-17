Ibrahim Halawa trial hearing to take place today

Another hearing is due to take place on Wednesday in the case of Ibrahim Halawa, the 21-year old from Firhouse, Dublin, who has been held in jail for four years in Egypt awaiting trial.

Mr Halawa was arrested in Cairo in August 2013 during protests against the ousting of then president Mohammad Mursi. His case involves more than 400 other defendants and has been adjourned 23 times, with the latest adjournment occuring just eight days ago.

On that occasion the Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan welcomed comments from the trial judge who said new methods would be used to accelerate the process.

Irish officials have been monitoring the case and the Ambassador Damien Cole met with Mr Halawa earlier this month and told him the Government was continuing to do all it could to secure his release.

Mr Halawa’s family has said he has asked that he be moved to Tora prison, where the rest of the defendants are being held. They said he claims to have been sexually harassed by a prison guard, that he fears for his health and safety, and that he is not receiving medication for his heart condition and a rash on his body.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, in response, has said it follows up on all issues raised by Irish citizens with the appropriate authorities.

Amnesty International has described Mr Halawa’s continued imprisonment as a serious violation of international and Egyptian law.