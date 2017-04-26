Ibraham Halawa trial: Seven give evidence before case adjourned

Seven witnesses gave evidence at the trial of Irishman Ibrahim Halawa in Egypt on Wednesday before the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Mr Halawa (21), from Firhouse in Dublin, has been in prison since August 2013, when he was arrested at the Al Fateh grand mosque in Cairo during protests against the ousting of then president Mohamed Morsi. He and 493 others have been put on mass trial, but the proceedings have been repeatedly adjourned and evidence has only been heard in recent months.

Seven witness were called and cross-examined before the three-judge court in Cairo on Wednesday, according to a statement from Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanangan. The case was then adjourned for the 22nd time and will resume on May 9th.

“The relatively short adjournment period and the progress in recent hearings in terms of witness testimony are indications of momentum in the trial process, which is to be welcomed after a very difficult and frustrating period of over three years,” Mr Flanagan said. It was his expectation now was that the trial would “move towards a conclusion,” he added.

In recent months, a number of police officers have given evidence of clashes at Ramses Square and the Al Fateh grand mosque, where Mr Halawa and three of his sisters were arrested on August 16th 2013.

That day, a demonstration was held at Ramses Square in response to the earlier demolition by security forces of a protest encampment in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square, which Human Rights Watch said left at least 817 people dead.

In January, a number of police officers were asked in court if they could identify any protesters from Ramses Square that day, but it is understood that in nearly all cases the officers said they could not. One officer identified a defendant whose name appears in a technical review of video evidence previously presented to the court. Mr Halawa was not mentioned by any of the witnesses, it is understood.

Also in January, a delegation of eight TDs visited Mr Halawa in prison, where he protested his innocence and said he wanted to come home to Ireland. Mr Halawa told the politicians he had been beaten, dragged and on occasion put in solitary confinement for complaining about poor conditions. He said that at times he refused food out of a sense of desperation.

At a separate meeting, Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi told the TDs he would intervene to ensure Mr Halawa was released and returned to Ireland when his trial concluded, according to a number of those who attended.

The three Halawa sisters were held at a women’s prison for three months before they were released on bail and returned to Ireland in November 2013.