Ian Bailey extradition hearing to go ahead on Wednesday

A hearing to decide if Ian Bailey should be sent to France to face a voluntary homicide charge over the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will go ahead as planned next Wednesday, May 31st.

On Friday morning legal representatives for Mr Bailey told Justice Tony Hunt they have completed their submissions and are ready to proceed.

Two days have been set aside for the hearing, which results from a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities.

Justice Hunt had asked the parties to come to court in case they had any difficulties that would prevent next week’s hearing going ahead.

Ms du Plantier was found beaten to death outside her holiday home in Schull, west Cork in December, 1996.

Mr Bailey (60) of The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, denies any involvement in her death and claims gardaí tried to frame him for her killing.

However, French authorities want him to face trial in France and have already served him with an indictment for alleged voluntary homicide.

The French authorities have previously prosecuted people for alleged crimes committed against French citizens outside of France. They could also try Mr Bailey in his absence.