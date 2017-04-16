‘I love you, my life is over’: Mother pays tribute to son Stephen Lynch

Gardaí investigating the death of a man who died in a hit-and-run incident in Tallaght last week are expected to arrest up to four men soon after one of the suspects dropped his phone as he fled the scene.

Stephen Lynch (32) was struck by a vehicle at Brookview Close at about 7pm on Thursday night and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí believe the father-of-three was involved in an altercation before he was deliberately run over.

Mr Lynch, who was from the Tallaght area, was struck by a silver Ford Focus hatchback, registration 10 WW 1812, which was left at the scene.

A red Volkswagen polo, registration 01 D 9539 which is believed to belong to someone involved in the hit and run was later found abandoned in Crumlin.

“I did hear that a phone fell out of one of their pockets as they were running from the scene and that was picked up,” said a local source.

“If they have the phone, they have the rest of them.”

The source added that Mr Lynch was “never involved” in criminal activities. “He wasn’t well known. His name never came up in anything like that, he was never involved in any activities like that around the area.”

Mr Lynch’s brother Ray paid tribute to his sibling over the weekend, writing on his Facebook page:

“My world is just going in slow motion. My heart in shattered.”

Ray Lynch also posted a black and white photo of him with his older brother as children.

Mr Lynch’s partner Kellie Hughes paid tribute by posting a number of photos of the couple with their son Cillian. In a photo posted on Friday she wrote; “my beautiful angel”.

Mr Lynch’s mother Vera Donovan also took to social media to remember her son, according to the Sunday World.

She wrote: “My beautiful boy, I am so heartbroken. I will be forever lost and devastated without you. I love you so much son. My boy I love you, my life is over”.

Attacked

Gardaí have been trying to establish what brought Mr Lynch to the area on Thursday evening and whether he had interacted with anyone before the hit-and-run.

It is understood Mr Lynch may have been attacked before he was hit by a vehicle. A group of local residents reportedly had to lift the vehicle off him when they came to provide assistance.

Supt Peter Duff asked anyone who was in the Brookfield area between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday to contact Tallaght Garda station.

Gardaí believe someone involved in the hit and run may have left the Brookview estate in the Polo.

Asked whether an altercation between up to four individuals had occurred on the street before Mr Lynch was struck by the vehicle, Supt Duff replied it was still unclear how many people were in the car.

Questioned as to whether weapons had been used in the altercation and whether Mr Lynch could have sustained injuries before being struck by the car, Supt Duff appealed for any witnesses to an altercation to get in touch.

A woman who lives on Brookfield Park, around the corner from where the incident occurred, said she was standing outside her home with her friend and son smoking when she heard “roaring and shouting” from nearby.

Shocked locals

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was shocked the incident had taken place on a street which is normally “very quiet”.

She added that while she and her family were upset to hear a young man had died so close their home, she was proud of the local community members who ran to help Mr Lynch after he was injured.

“It shows a community spirit exists here. They didn’t even stop to think, they just ran to help. It makes you realise there are good people out there.”

Family and friends have paid tribute to Mr Lynch by changing their profile pictures on Facebook to an image of the young father.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-666 6075 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666 111.