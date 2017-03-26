Hutch link investigated as man shot in Dublin city centre

A man has been shot and injured in Dublin city centre on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are attempting to establish whether the shooting is linked to the feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

The victim was fired upon a number of times at Liberty House on Railway Street, in the north inner city, at about 9.55pm.

A Garda spokesman said from initial investigations it appeared the man received a number of gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where his injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Hutch family

The injured man was acquainted with some members of the Hutch family.

Gardaí are trying to establish whether that link was the motive for his being shot.

The Kinahan gang has targeted Hutch family members but also their associates and other people with historic or tenuous links to the family as part of the feud.

Investigating gardaí appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have information or who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious, to contact them at Store Garda station on 01 666 800, through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or at any Garda station.