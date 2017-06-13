Hutch brother sues ‘Sunday World’ publisher for defamation

A member of the Hutch family has instituted defamation proceedings against the publishers of the Sunday World.

The newspaper has already apologised to Jonathan Hutch and retracted an article it published in April concerning the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel, Dublin, in February 2016 - the killing which sparked the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

In the article the newspaper made the false assertion that Jonathan Hutch had been charged with the murder.

Mr Hutch, who has no criminal record, is a brother of Gareth Hutch, who was shot dead last year in the car park of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin, where he lived.

Jonathan Hutch has said that he was the intended target when an innocent Dubliner, Trevor O’Neill, was killed in Spain in a botched killing linked to the deathly feud. The two men had happened to meet in a hotel, shortly before the killing.

Papers were lodged with the High Court in Dublin late last week by Crossan Hanratty solicitors, acting for Mr Hutch, initiating proceedings against Sunday Newspapers Ltd.

There was no comment from the law firm or the newspaper publisher.