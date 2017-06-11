Human remains discovered in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of human remains in Co Wicklow on Saturday evening.

A member of the public contacted gardaí after making the discovery at about 7.45pm at Military Road in Enniskerry.

Gardaí said the remains have not yet been identified and searches at the site are ongoing.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been identified.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have information in relation to the investigation to contact Bray Garda station (01-666 5300), the Garda confidential line (1800 -666- 111) or any Garda station.