Human leg bone found in search for body of rapist James Nolan

Gardaí searching for the remains of a convicted rapist have found a human leg bone during a search of a lake Co Monaghan.

Members of the Garda Water Unit found the remains while conducting a search of Lough Na Glack near Carrickmacross.

The search operation, which has been ongoing for the last three days, is part of ongoing efforts to locate the remains of James Nolan who gardaí believe was murdered before his remains were hidden in several locations.

The bone, which is believed to be a femur, was weighed down below the water level when it was found.

A Garda spokesman said the local coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified and will investigate if the remains belong to Nolan. Searches in the area are continuing in an effort to locate more of Nolan’s remains, including his head.

An investigation was launched into Nolan’s death in 2011 after his arm was found washed up on Dollymount Strand in Dublin.

DNA analysis matched it to Nolan who had gone missing the year before shortly after being released from prison.

Nolan was jailed for 14 years in 1986 when he was convicted of rape and false imprisonment of a 23-year-old woman.

Last April Gardaí, using specialist cadaver dogs brought in from the UK, found part of the man’s torso buried in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas.

Gardaí searched the park on foot of a detailed suicide note which they believe was written by Nolan’s killer and sent to family members.

Officers believe Nolan was strangled to death in Glasnevin Cemetery in 2010 before his body was dismembered and scattered across several different locations.