How John Gilligan’s sneer was wiped from his face
The one-time crime kingpin now potters around Jessbrook, both broke and broken
John Gilligan: After 17 years behind bars, the former crime boss was released from Portlaoise Prison on October 15th, 2013. Photograph: Alan Betson
Three years on from his release from prison, it can be said with certainty that John Gilligan’s efforts to retake his place in the underworld have ended in abject failure. He is reduced to living on the charity of family members and is shunned or hated by the new, younger kings of the crime scene he used to rule.