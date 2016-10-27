Hostages and suspicious ship part of Garda training exercise

A major Garda and Port of Drogheda emergency training exercise is underway to intercept a ship in the Irish Sea off Co Louth.

The operation, which began at 8am, involves members of the Garda command, emergency response and regional support units as well as Garda air and sea support.

Gardaí asked for a media blackout on the operation until 9.30am on Thursday.

The exercise which simulates a major emergency follows a scenario in which a vessel was detected interacting suspiciously with an unregistered fishing boat.

This vessel is currently travelling towards Drogheda Port and gardaí are required to intercept it.

The ERU has been tasked with boarding the vessel and this is to be achieved with the assistance of the Garda Water Unit.

In a second scenario, a suspect acting suspiciously on the dock watching the activity at sea takes hostages and seeks refuge in a warehouse in the port.

He has a firearm and brings two hostages into the warehouse with him.

The exercise will ultimately involve an assault on the warehouse and an attempt to free the hostages.

Gardaí said the focus of the exercise which is expected to continue until lunchtime, was to simulate a major emergency which would prompt appropriate responses from local Garda strategic and operational command personnel as well as the other Garda units involved and Drogheda Port personnel.

The learning exercise was designed to test and enhance the strategic and operational capabilities of all stakeholders and learn from issues that may arise on the day.